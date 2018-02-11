Joseph “Joe” Allen Dingess, 56, of Stony Point, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018 at his residence.

He was born November 2, 1961, in Lincoln County, West Virginia, son of the late Wattie Lee and Peggy Sue Meadows Dingess. Before his illness, he was employed 11 years at American Roller Bearing, as a precision machinist. Joe loved his job and his co-workers.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, kayaking, and hanging out with his grandchildren. He was a high school graduate and served in the United States Air Force until medically discharged. Joe was a Baptist by faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Jonathan Dingess.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Betty Davis Dingess of the home; a son, Joshua “Josh” Dingess and wife Tara of Hiddenite; a step-daughter, Erica Irwin of Statesville; his brother, Dennis Dingess and wife Angel; and a sister, Carolyn Spence, all of Branchland, West Virginia; a grandson, Adrian Gabriel Dingess of Hiddenite; his step-granddaughter, Alivia Grace Jones of Statesville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and celebrate Joe’s life on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

