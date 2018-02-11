Marie T. Norris, 81, of Cole Campbell Road, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Mrs. Norris was born December 6, 1936, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Victor Tester and Pearl Gilliam Tester.

She had worked in the food service industry, having worked at Valley Nursing Center for 17 years. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Boone. Marie loved to read, cook, and loved her family and being at home to greet them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, who she married on November 25, 1952, Howard Norris; a son-in-law, Mack Jenkins; and a daughter-in-law, Judy Norris.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Anita Jenkins, Rhonda Mitchell and husband Lee, and Karen Stafford and husband Mark, all of Taylorsville; two sons, Johnny Norris, and Mark Norris and fiancée Karen, all of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren, Brian Jenkins, Joel Jenkins, Tonya Ledford, Jessica Wike, Cheri Klaver, Kendra Shumate, Cassie Fleming, and Angie Harrington; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Violet Watson of Elizabethton, Tennessee.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ryan Hodges will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m., prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Jason Klaver, Kevin Shumate, David Wike, Landon Wike, Scott Ledford, and Joel Jenkins.

Memorials may be made to: Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Norris Family.