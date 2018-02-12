Alice Vienna Whittington was born September 16, 1920, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late John Henry Whittington and Texie Shearer Whittington in Vilas. She went home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 12, 2018, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville. She was 97 years old.

She attended Liberty Grove Baptist Church, where she was a church secretary and faithful member. She loved sewing, planting flowers, fashion, watching the birds, and spending time with her family. She was the mother of five generations.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Frank Flowers; her son, Allen Kent Flowers; her grandson, Gary Lee Mayes; her infant granddaughter, Tonya Regina Flowers; her sisters, Matty Ruth Whittington, Virginia Ann Hunt, and Dora Harshaw; her brothers, David Whittington, William Whittington, Lee Whittington, and Linnie Whittington; and her long time friend, Sadie Teague.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Howard Flowers and wife Shirley, Albert Flowers, and Edsel Flowers and wife Betty; her daughters, Clara Mayes and husband Jerry, and Linda Davis and husband Anderson; her sister, Sarah Bradshaw; her brother, Cleveland “Buster” Whittington; her Godson, Cody Burch; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The home-going service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, February 18, 2018, at Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Ardeal Roseboro-Eulogy, Rev. William Little-officiating, and Rev. Frank R. Butler, Jr. and Rev. Elliott Boston will also be assisting. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 p.m., prior to the service. The family will gather at the home of Jerry and Clara Mayes, 23 Echerd Lane, Taylorsville.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

