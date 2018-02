Anthony Rhashad McFarland, 32, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 12, 2018 at his residence.

There are no formal services planned at this time. The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Anthony’s life at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.