Lenoir-Rhyne’s Madi Suddreth Named The AstroTurf SAC Women’s Basketball Player Of The Week

Junior forward from Taylorsville, N.C., led the Bears to consecutive victories last week

Hickory, N.C. – Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Madi Suddreth has been named the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, league officials announced today.

Suddreth, a junior forward from Taylorsville, N.C., averaged 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in leading the Bears to a pair of South Atlantic Conference victories over Catawba (61-56) and Mars Hill (81-46) last week.

In the upset victory over the Indians on the road on Wednesday, Suddreth led all scorers with 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds.

A preseason all-league selection, Suddreth leads the team in scoring (14.4), rebounding (7.1) and blocked shots with 20 so far this year.

Lenoir-Rhyne (14-11, 8-9) remains at home to take on No. 21 Wingate (19-3, 13-2) on Wednesday in a South Atlantic Conference showdown beginning at 6:00 p.m., at Shuford Memorial Gymnasium. The contest is also the Bears’ annual Play 4Kay Day.