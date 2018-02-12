Reba Lucille Duncan Clanton, 84, of Statesville, passed away Monday, February 12, 2018 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born May 30, 1933, in Iredell County, daughter of the late John Houston and Tressie Ada Vance Millsaps Duncan. She was a homemaker. Reba was a lifelong member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Johnnie Clanton of Jefferson; her daughter, Cindy Clanton of Statesville; a brother, Randy Duncan of Statesville; and two sisters, Nancy Hartness and Gerry Lou Scott, both of Statesville.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 15, 2018, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church, 823 Mtn. View Road, Statesville. Rev. Henry Cook will officiate. Burial will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:30-3:00 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, Inc., 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

