Hayden Bowman, 85, of Williams Drive, Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Bowman was born September 1, 1932, in Alexander County, the son of the late Solon Bowman and Vergie Fox Bowman.

He had retired from Southern Furniture and was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church in Bethlehem. He enjoyed driving with friends and eating out.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William Bowman, David Bowman, and Jimmy Bowman; and a wonderful friend, Geniva Bowman.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sisters, Naomi Bowman, Betty Mitchell, and Martha Teague, all of Taylorsville; a number of nieces and nephews; and wonderful caretakers, Kaslyn Wallace, who was a special caretaker, Devin Lail, Martha Teague, and Lowell Teague.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jeremy Bumgarner will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

