Foster families needed in Alexander County

There are currently 55 children in foster care in Alexander County, according to Foster Home Licensing Social Worker Gina Lingle, with Alexander County DSS.

“Our biggest need in Alexander County are for fostering sibling groups of more than two children, and teenagers, specifically males. You can make a difference in a child’s life by becoming a foster parent,” Lingle said.

“Alexander County Department of Social Services staff will provide you with training and support. You don’t have to be married or wealthy. You don’t have to own your own home. Please consider opening your heart and home to Alexander County’s children in need. Our children need a safe and loving home.”

As of July 2017, more than 11,000 children are in foster care in North Carolina. This number has been increasing since 2012. The number of children in foster care is at a 10-year high. Children are typically more likely to end up in foster care if they experience abuse or neglect in their home. Plus, the emergence of the opioid crisis also creates instability in the home.

Alexander County Department of Social Services is having an informational meeting that will be held at Alexander County Department of Social Services on March 1st at 6:00pm. Foster and Adoption classes will begin on Monday March 5, from 6:00-9:00pm. This is a 10 week class for a total of 30 training hours. This is a licensing requirement in order to become a licensed foster or adoptive parent in North Carolina.

For more information, please call DSS Foster Home Licensing Social Worker, Gina Lingle at 828.352.7609 or the Adoptions Social Worker, Anna Johnson at 828.352.7659.

“Foster a child. Change a life.”