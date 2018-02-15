Taylorsville Police seek steak shoplifter
Officers of the Taylorsville Police Department are seeking information on the person seen in the photo below. This person entered Food Lion in Taylorsville on Thursday, February 8, at 9:02 a.m. and went to the meat section and took 8 packages of ribeye steak, then left the store with those items in her purse. She got into a black vehicle driven by a male subject. If you recognize this person, give the Taylorsville Police Department a call at 828-632-2911.