James David Church, 67, of Connelly Springs, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2018, at his residence, following a period of declining health.

James was born on July 26, 1950, in Iredell County, son of the late James Andrew Elmore and Grace Martin Church. He was a member of Warlick’s Baptist Church in Connelly Springs, and was retired from the U.S. Marine Corp. James also went on to retire from the U.S. Postal Service following 21 years of service with them.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Church; three sisters, Cathy Brookshire, Becky Dougherty, and Wanda Steiner; and two infant daughters.

Survivors include his wife, Paulette Foster Church of the home; a daughter, Tawny Church Homesley and husband Nicholas of the home; two grandchildren, Blake Nicholas and James Scott Homesley; a sister, Brenda Binder of California; a brother, Danny Church of Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at Warlick’s Baptist Church, with Rev. John Jolly and Rev. Gary Murry officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Marine Corp. and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorials may be sent to Catawba Hospice & Palliative Care, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

