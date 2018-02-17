Timothy “Tim” Dean Bumgarner, 59, of Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

Timmy was a fighter to the end, as he always had been. He was a very loving and caring father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

During his career, he worked for Watts Bumgarner & Brown Lumber. He loved being on the go and taking his grandkids places, especially to the mountains.

Timmy was born on November 5, 1958, in Alexander County, son of the late Lee Jack Bumgarner and Mary Jolly Bumgarner. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Poplar Springs Baptist Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Timmy was preceded in death by his father, Lee Jack Bumgarner; wife, Judy Bumgarner; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Loved ones left to cherish all their precious memories are his mother, Mary Jolly Bumgarner; daughters, Shelley and Kylie Bumgarner; brothers, Danny Bumgarner and wife Teresa, and Ronnie Bumgarner and wife Sheila; sister, Cindy Pennell and husband Clifford; grandchildren, Sierra, Savanna, and Kenzie Huffman, Mason Bruner, and Isaiah, Kenzlee, and Rylie Bumgarner; great-grandchildren, Xander Waylon Woods, Noah Xavier Dodd, and Xayne Wade Woods that will be born February 24, 2018; mother of his children, Lisa Looper; special cousin, Jeremy Bumgarner; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and two great-great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Wes Hammer, Rev. Rick Safriet, and Rev. Allen Fox officiating. Burial will follow at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery.

Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.