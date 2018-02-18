Frances Ruth Sikes Crouch departed this life on Sunday, February 18, 2018 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Mrs. Crouch was born on December 23, 1926 to John Monroe Sikes and Virgie Cleone Stegall Sikes in Peachland, North Carolina.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Crouch; her parents; and brothers, Ralph Sikes, Bruce Sikes, Hugh Sikes, Doyle Sikes, and James Sikes.

She is survived by daughters, Ruth Sharpe Ghoja (David), Betty Sharpe Kibble (Kent), and Kay Sharpe Ayre; grandchildren, Ash Ghoja (Katie), Alex Ghoja (Kimberly), Allison Ayre Perry (Greg), and Samantha Ayre; three great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Special acknowledgement and thanks go to all caregivers at Regency Senior Care, Harborchase of Huntsville, and Amedisys Hospice.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Crouch will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Hopewell United Methodist Church, Peachland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home.