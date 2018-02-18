Mary Mae Bolick Teague, 85, of Old School House Road, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Teague was born May 31, 1932, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Walter E. Bolick and Hattie Hall Bolick.

She had worked in the textile industry and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a former member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.

Mary was a caring mother who dearly loved her family. She loved to do for others and was a giver. She loved to play rummy, bingo, loved music, singing, and loved to quilt and embroider.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, who she married in 1955, Frank D. Teague; four sisters; and five brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Libby Teague Miller and husband Sandy of Hiddenite, Sonia Teague Foster and husband Sam of Newton, and Tonia T. Hertzler and husband Ken of Hickory; five grandchildren, Jason David Miller and wife Tarin, Tyler Hertzler, Miranda Hertzler, Nick Foster, and Katie Foster; a great-grandchild, Rain Miller; a step great-grandchild, Riley Walker; a sister, Margaret Bowman of Wittenburg Community; and a brother, JR Bolick of Taylorsville.

A graveside service will be conducted at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Pastor Mark Morris will officiate, and there will be special music by Patricia Benfield. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m., February 20, 2018 at Antioch Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harry’s Hands, c/o Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to express a special thanks to our wonderful caregivers, Shelby Hubbard, Lena Pennell, and Mary Ann Absher.

