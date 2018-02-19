Lynn Edward Jenkins, 89, of Stony Point, passed away Monday, February 19, 2018 at his residence.

He was born August 25, 1928, in Iredell County, son of the late Farrell Boyde and Eva Jane Johnson Jenkins. Lynn was a brick mason, but had retired from Davis Oil Company.

He was a graduate of Scotts High School, Class of 1946. Lynn was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served 1951-1952. Lynn was a lifelong member of New Sterling ARP Church, serving as an elder and deacon and sang in the choir for 73 years. Lynn was a former member of American Legion Post 354 and a member of West Iredell Ruritan Club, having perfect attendance for 25 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Boyde Jenkins, and a sister, Hilda J. Watt.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Muriel Yancey Jenkins of the home; three daughters, Delinda J. Mauney (Bill), Scotti J. McCulloch, and Michelle J. Hairyes (Richard), all of Stony Point; two brothers, Allen and Lewis Jenkins; and a sister, Carolyn J. Elliot, survive along with the blessing of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and his faithful companion, Peppie.

The body will lie in state from 1:00-2:00 p.m., with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 23, 2018, at New Sterling ARP Church, 580 New Sterling Church Road, Stony Point. Dr. Tim R. Watson and Dr. Earl Linderman will be officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary immediately following the graveside honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: New Sterling ARP Church, 580 New Sterling Church Road, Stony Point, NC 28678l or West Iredell Ruritan Club, 133 Warrior Dr., Statesville, NC 28625; or Palliative and Hospice of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

