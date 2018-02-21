Bobby “Bob” Teague, 86, of Lakemont Park Rd., Hickory, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Teague was born September 16, 1931, in Alexander County, the son of the late Graden Ingram and Pauline Teague Setzer.

He was a US Army veteran, who had served during the Korean Conflict. He had worked in the furniture industry for Hickory Manufacturing for 62 years. Bob attended Antioch Baptist Church and Temple Hill Baptist Church. He was an honorary Lions Club Member and was a giver, always wanting to help others.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Alice Keller Teague; a daughter, Virginia Duncan; a sister, Nancy Yates; and a great-grandchild, Misty Winters.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Teresa Bowman and husband Steven of Huntersville, and Martha Fox of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a son, Donald Ray Teague and wife Lori of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Jessica Teague, Brian Shook, Phillip Bowman, and Melody Ammerman; two great-grandchildren, Dalton Winters and Devan Winters; a great-great-grandchild, Tanner Winters; two sisters, Linda Everhart and Betty Benson; and three brothers, Ted Setzer, Jerry Setzer, and George Ingram.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Antioch Baptist Church. Pastor Mark Morris will officiate. Full military honors will be accorded by DAV Chapter 84 and Chapter 6. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: The Dementia Foundation @ www.dementiafoundation.org.au.

