HELP WANTED

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

PART-TIME person who has experience re-doing mobile home floors. Must have truck. Must be reliable & honest. Must have references. Must be willing to do small jobs after hours or weekends, Saturday & Sunday. Must do good work and work fast without helper. Will pay $15 per hour, plus truck allowance. Call 828-303-8570 and leave message telling full name, phone number, and your information.

WANTED – Experienced horse riders, $15 per hour. Text 828-640-3545.

Hefner’s Nursery, 4135 Springs Road, Conover, is seeking responsible persons to help with container and field production of ornamental plants. Apply in person, Monday – Friday, 8-12 or 1-5. For more information, call Kevin Gant, 828-256-5271.

NEED Self-Motivated Workers. Must have valid driver’s license. Full time. Insurance available. Call 828-441-1009 or send resume to: office@ppavinginc.com

Drivers CDL-A, $ign-on Bonus!! FREE Ins, 401K, 4 Week Vacation! Start ASAP. Cejobs.com – 855-350-2773 x133.

TAYLORSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT is accepting applications for a part-time police officer position. Applicants must have completed BLET or be able to complete BLET in a reasonable time frame. Applicants must be able to work 12-hour, day or night shifts during the week and weekends. Apply in person at the Taylorsville Police Dept., phone 828-632-2218. The Town of Taylorsville is an equal opportunity employer and prohibits discrimination based on race, sex, color, creed, national origin, age or handicap unless a bonafide occupational qualification exists.

Experienced In CNA I for male client case in Taylorsville area. M-F, 11 am to 4 pm and Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm; for a total of 33 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

Experienced In CNA I for female client case in Taylorsville area. Monday, Tuesday and every other Thursday and every other Saturday 8 am to 5 pm; for a total of 27 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

Experienced In CNA I for female client case in Taylorsville area. M-F, 7:30 am to 3:30 pm; for a total of 40 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

Experienced In CNA I for female client case in Taylorsville area. M-F, 9 am to 5 pm; for a total of 40 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

Experienced In CNA I for female client case in Taylorsville area. M-F, 8 am to 1 pm; for a total of 25 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.