LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Escar Earl Goble, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of January, 2018.

PATRICIA GOBLE CHAPMAN

P.O. Box 58

Troutman, NC 28166

executrix

feb21-18p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators CTA of the estate of Novella Bowman Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of January, 2018.

GLENN A. FOX

291 7th Street NW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ANGELA FOX MOONEY

604 Wayside Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb21-18p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Daniel E. Schott-Bardol, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 85 Longfellow Road, Jamestown, RI 02835 on or before the 11th day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 26th day of January, 2018.

Peter J. Schott, Executor of the Estate of Daniel E. Schott-Bardol

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

feb21-18c

************

EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Geneva Fox Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2018.

CHARLES BRADLEY BOWMAN

1999 Mt. Olive Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb21-18p