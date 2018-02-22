Candidate round-up as of Feb. 22

Several candidates have filed for local offices as election filing continues. The filing period began Monday, Feb. 12, and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at 12 noon.

Those filing as of midday on Thursday, Feb. 22, included:

• Board of Education — David Odom (District 2), incumbent. There is one open seat in District 1, two open seats in District 2, and one open seat in District 4.



• County Commission — Melissa D. Benfield (D), Glenn P. Deal, Jr. (D), Marty Pennell (R), incumbent Ronnie Reese (R), and Larry Yoder (R). There are three open seats this election year.



• Sheriff — incumbent Chris Bowman (D) and Darin Bumgarner (R).

• Register of Deeds — Trenna Warren Kistler (D) and Scott Hines (R).

• Clerk of Superior Court — Danny T. Dyson (D), incumbent.

• NC State House District 94 — Jeffrey Elmore (R), incumbent.

• NC State Senate District 42 — Ric Vandett (D), incumbent Andy Wells (R), Mark W. Hollo (R), Dustin Long (R), and Ryan Huffman (R).

• US House of Representatives District NC-5 — Jenny Marshall (D), DD Adams (D), Cortland J. Meader, Jr. (R), and incumbent Virginia Foxx (R).

2018 Candidate Filing Information

When is the Candidate Filing Period?

The candidate filing period for the 2018 Statewide Primary and General Election begins at noon on February 12, 2018 and ends at noon on February 28, 2018.

* The filing period for candidates for soil and water conservation district supervisor begins at noon on June 11, 2018 and ends July 6, 2018 at noon. *

During 2018, the filing period for judicial candidates begins at noon Monday, June 18, and ends noon Friday June 29.

Where do I file?

Candidates for State Senator, State Representative, County offices, and local offices must file in the county in which they are registered.

Candidates for US House of Representatives and all judicial offices file at the NC State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement.

What are the qualifications?

* Additional qualifications exist for Sheriff, State Senator, and State Representative*

• Must be registered voter of the county.

• Must be at least 21 years of age.

• Must be eligible to vote for the office in which you intend to file.

• Party affiliation

• No person shall be eligible to file in a party primary unless that person has been affiliated with that party for at least 90 days as of the date of that person filing.

• A person registered as “unaffiliated” shall be ineligible to file as a candidate in a party primary election.

What do I need to bring?

• A valid NC Driver’s license or other photo ID for identification purposes.

• Payment method for filing fees:

Fees under $50.00 must be paid by cash, individual’s check, or money order.

Fees over $50.00 must be paid by individual’s check or money order.

What can I expect when I arrive to file?

• If arriving on the first or last days, please be prepared to wait.

• Staff will verify your eligibility to file for office.

• Filing paperwork will be completed, signed, and notarized by staff.

• Filing fees must be paid at the time of filing.

Campaign Finance Information

In order to run for office, you will need to organize a campaign committee. All candidates or officeholders must have a registered political committee. There are no exceptions to this law. This is true even if a candidate does not intend to raise or spend any money other than paying the filing fee. Organizational paperwork must be completed within 10 days of whichever happens first:

• Receiving contributions or making expenditures.

• Filing a notice of candidacy.

For more information on filing, call the Alexander County Board of Elections at 828-632-2990 or visit alexandercountync.gov/departments/board-of-elections/