Virginia Blanton Holland, 95, of Cleveland County, formerly of Forest City, passed away on February 22, 2018, at Carolina Medical Center, Shelby, after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of Lucian and Sallie Scruggs Blanton. Mrs. Holland sewed and worked for many years alongside her husband in Bill Holland Upholstery. She was a member of Florence Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Wanda Goforth of Casar, and Alva Davis of Taylorsville; and two sisters, Ethel Ledbetter of Shelby, and Grace Francis of Earl.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2018, at The Padgett & King Chapel, with Reverend Dr. Bobby Gantt and Reverend Keith Fulbright officiating. Interment will follow in the Eternal Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 prior to the service.

