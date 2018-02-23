Leona “Ruth” Jolly, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away on February 23, 2018 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Ruth was born on November 2, 1926, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Andrew Wilson Watts and Florence Bumgarner Watts.

During WWII, Ruth worked for the FBI in the Fingerprint Division, in Washington, D.C. While in D.C., she witnessed the inauguration of FDR in 1945.

She retired from the N.C. Department of Corrections Women’s Division as well as Alexander County Sherriff’s Department. After 37 years of serving Alexander County, she was honored at the annual FDR dinner in February 2007.

Ruth was a faithful member of Lebanon Baptist Church and a lifelong member of the Democrat Party.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Katheryn Marlene Jolly; a sister, Jean Watts Fox; and three brothers, Billy Watts, Buddy Watts, and P.D. Watts.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Cherry Barber of Hickory, Dayle Reese of Taylorsville, and Penny Brown of Hickory; three grandchildren, Shelley Stringfellow and husband Shad of Taylorsville, Tammy Barber of Hickory, and Ashley Holland of Jacksonville, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Hope Stringfellow and Logan Stringfellow; and a special niece, Shelia Ellis.

The funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Lebanon Baptist Church. Rev. Eddie Jolly will officiate and will be assisted by Noah Jolly. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Andy Watts, Seth Watts, Will Watts, Shad Stringfellow, Logan Stringfellow, and Curtis Rector.

Honorary pallbearers include members of the Alexander County Sherriff’s Department.

Memorials may be made to: Lebanon Baptist Church or Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

