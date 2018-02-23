Rosaura Aldaco, 46, of Hammer Road, Taylorsville, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Aldaco was born November 9, 1971, in Mexico, the daughter of Ignacio Renteria and Iginia Tenorio Renteria.

She had worked as a nurse and had studied for four years at the Instituto Teologico Hispano in Hickory. Her motto was “Smile Jesus Loves You”.

Including her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Angel Aldaco of the home; two sons, David Aldaco and Ismael Aldaco; two sisters, Sara Cruz and Olivia Garcia; four brothers, Isai Renteria, Ruben Renteria, Aaron Renteria, and Santos Renteria.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Iglesia Cristiana Bethel Church. Pastor Benito Marroquin and Pastor Isai Renteria will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

