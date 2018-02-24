Susan Marie Braun Szymanski, 85, of Patty’s Place, Stony Point, passed away after a short illness on February 24, 2018 at the Brian Center, in Statesville.

Mrs. Szymanski was born January 29, 1933, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of the late Oscar Braun and Anna Parwalski Braun.

She worked many years as an administrative assistant. She was of the Roman Catholic faith. She loved to read and shop, especially for shoes.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Lucas.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years, Henry A. Szymanski; two daughters, Pamela Lucas of Stony Point, and Beverly Stanton (Robert) of Matthews; grandchildren, Holly Laws (Kristopher) of Stony Point, and Ryan Stanton of Matthews; great-granddaughter, Chloe Laws; step-great-granddaughter, Kaylee Laws; a sister, Carol Seymour of Jacksonville, Florida; a brother, Calvin Braun of Blasdell, New York; and numerous other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., March 2, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be made to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Szymanski Family.