Note found at ACHS, School placed on Code-In for remainder of the day

Statement for Alexander County Schools:

A threatening note was found in a restroom at Alexander Central High School this morning and as a precautionary measure, law enforcement officers are investigating the situation. The school will operate on a code-in for the remainder of the day with a strong police presence within the school. A code-in allows students and staff to stay within the building and operate on a normal schedule. As always, student safety is a top priority, and all threats will be taken seriously.