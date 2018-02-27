February 27, 2018

Note found at ACHS, School placed on Code-In for remainder of the day

Statement for Alexander County Schools:

A threatening note was found in a restroom at Alexander Central High School this morning and as a precautionary measure,  law enforcement officers are investigating the situation.  The school will operate on a code-in for the remainder of the day with a strong police presence within the school.  A code-in allows students and staff to stay within the building and operate on a normal schedule.  As always, student safety is a top priority, and all threats will be taken seriously.

