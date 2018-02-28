ACC Barnstormers Tickets go on sale online March 1

Tickets will be at local outlets next week

The ACC Carolina Barnstorming Tour, which is scheduled to visit Alexander Central High School on April 12, has announced that tickets for the game will go on sale online on Thursday, March 1. Tickets sales will begin at midnight.

A press conference has been scheduled for Thursday, March 8 at ACHS to announce the 2018 ACC Barnstormers roster. UNC great Phil Ford, who will serve as Head Coach for the ACC All-Stars, will be at ACHS that day to answer questions about this year’s game.

Tickets will be available at locations across the county following the press conference.

General Admission tickets for the game are only $12 presale and $15 at the door.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $50 each. Doors will open at 6:00 pm and the game will tip off at 7:30 pm.

For the past 39 years, The Sumner Group has sponsored and coordinated the ACC Barnstorming Tour.

Over the years, the Tour has provided a rare up-close-and-personal look at such standout players as Michael Jordan, Len Bias, Dereck Whittenburg, Tyler Hansbrough, Nolan Smith, and Tyler Zeller to fans of all ages across the southeastern United States.

This season promises to be another exciting year in Barnstorming history. In addition to the basketball games, each stop will also consist of a 3-point contest and a dunk contest. Players will be available following the game for a limited autograph session with general admission ticketholders.

VIP ticketholders will enjoy reserved front row seating to the game, a post game reception with the ACC All-Stars, and a photo/autograph session.

A portion of the proceeds from each game will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. Additional proceeds will also benefit the Alexander Central High School Cougar Club. *Follow us on Facebook at ACC Barnstorming Tour and on Twitter @ACCBarnstorming.