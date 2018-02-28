AUTOMOTIVE

************

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

************

1999 FORD F-250, in great shape, sale price, $2,650, 4×4, 4 winter tires, 86,300 miles. Call/text for info (704) 727-7578.

************

2000 TOYOTA TUNDRA, in great shape, 150k miles, 4×4, automatic, V8 Cyl. $1500. Call 704-533-9812.