February 28, 2018

LRU Bears win Lincoln Memorial Spring Kickoff Women’s Golf event

 All-American Abbey Hartsell is the top individual with a two-under 140

Fleming Island, Fla. – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Women’s Golf Team won the 2018 Lincoln Memorial Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate which concluded Tuesday at the Fleming Island Golf Club.

Abby Hartsell led LRU Tuesday’s golf win in Florida. (LR Athletics)

The Bears shot a 601 (+33) on the par-71, 5,844-yard course and defeated Tusculum by two strokes.  The victory was the second this season for Lenoir-Rhyne:  the Bears also won the Patsy Rendleman Invitational (October 9 and October 10) in Salisbury, N.C. Lenoir-Rhyne junior All-American Abbey Hartsell (Taylorsville, N.C.), last season’s South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year, was the top individual for the tournament.  Hartsell won by six strokes with a two-under 140.
Hartsell has three tournament victories in her career while sophomore Ainee O’Connor (Kent, UNITED KINGDOM) tied for second with a 146 (+4) on her way to all-tournament honors as well for the Bears.
Lenoir-Rhyne next competes in the Low Country Invitational on Monday, March 5, and Tuesday, March 6, in Bluffton, S.C.  The tournament is hosted by Wingate University.

