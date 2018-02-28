LRU Bears win Lincoln Memorial Spring Kickoff Women’s Golf event

All-American Abbey Hartsell is the top individual with a two-under 140

Fleming Island, Fla. – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Women’s Golf Team won the 2018 Lincoln Memorial Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate which concluded Tuesday at the Fleming Island Golf Club.

The Bears shot a 601 (+33) on the par-71, 5,844-yard course and defeated Tusculum by two strokes. The victory was the second this season for Lenoir-Rhyne: the Bears also won the Patsy Rendleman Invitational (October 9 and October 10) in Salisbury, N.C. Lenoir-Rhyne junior All-American Abbey Hartsell (Taylorsville, N.C.), last season’s South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year, was the top individual for the tournament. Hartsell won by six strokes with a two-under 140.

Hartsell has three tournament victories in her career while sophomore Ainee O’Connor (Kent, UNITED KINGDOM) tied for second with a 146 (+4) on her way to all-tournament honors as well for the Bears.

Lenoir-Rhyne next competes in the Low Country Invitational on Monday, March 5, and Tuesday, March 6, in Bluffton, S.C. The tournament is hosted by Wingate University.