Michelle Lee Steffey, 43, of Vale, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Frye Regional Hospital.

Michelle was born April 1, 1974, in Burke County, to Ralph Steffey and the late Deborah Ann Franklin. She was a member of Kings Way Baptist Church.

Survivors include her father, Ralph Steffey; her children, Cody Steffey of Vale, Malachi Killian of Taylorsville, Kathleen Woody of Vale, and Kenneth Woody of Vale; a sister, Angela Robinson of Wilmington; and a brother, Kevin Steffey of Virginia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Kings Way Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m., at Kings Way Baptist Church.

