ACHS Student Charged for Threat at High School

The Taylorsville Police Department has charged a 16-year-old Alexander Central High School student with a felony for making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, according to a news release from the Alexander County Schools system. The threat prompted a code-in at Alexander Central High School on Tuesday (Feb. 27, 2018). On Thursday, March 1, an additional threat was made which was electronic and included a list. The student confessed to the crime of making the false report; the student’s name is not being released to the media.

According to Alexander County School Board Policy 4353, this type of offense carries a long-term suspension consequence up to expulsion.

Also, the student who was pictured on social media with a weapon along with the list was manipulated to appear as one photo. It circulated on social media Thursday evening and Friday morning. These were two separate incidents, and both have been resolved.

“We would like to commend the Taylorsville Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department, and the high school administration for their work in resolving this situation safely and as swiftly as possible,” stated Alexander County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner. “We also want to thank the students and parents who came forward with information that resulted in the student being charged.”

“The Police Department will take all threats to student safety seriously, and we intend to pursue any future threats in a vigilant manner,” stated Police Chief Dennis James.

The code-in was lifted at 2:15 p.m. today (Friday, March 2) and school will operate on a regular schedule on Monday, March 5, the release noted.