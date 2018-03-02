Carolyn Elaine Douglas St. Clair, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, March 2, 2017 at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

She was born to the late Lloyd Edward and Rachel Watts Douglas in Alexander County on November 28, 1943. Carolyn worked for the Alexander County school system as a Teacher’s Assistant at Sugarloaf Elementary School. She was a loyal member at Three Forks Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and reading, but most of all she enjoyed spending her time with her family!

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 56 years, James “Roland” St. Clair; two daughters, Leslie St. Clair Barger and husband Allen, and Joye St. Clair Giles and husband Kelly; three grandsons, Nathan and Matthew Barger, and DeAngelo Giles; and a sister; Frances Douglas.

Along with her mother and father, she was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March, 4, 2018 at Three Forks Baptist Church, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., with the service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Carson Mosley will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

