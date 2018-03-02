Joe Lynn Norton, 83, of Stony Point, passed away March 2, 2018 at his residence.

Lynn was born March 5, 1934, in Stony Point, son of the late Howard and Margret Milholen Norton.

He was a graduate of Stony Point High School. Lynn served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for 28 years. He retired from Energy United Water Corporation after 34 years. He was also a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Fisher Norton; a sister, Carolyn Walker; brothers-in-law, Tracy Walker and Jerry Keever; and son-in-law, Bob Darcy.

Lynn is survived by four sons, Howard Norton and wife Martha of Stony Point, Alan Norton and wife Roxy of Hiddenite, Jimmy Norton and fiancée Cathy of Hiddenite, and Trey Norton and wife Nicole of Stony Point; two daughters, Barbie Darcy of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Teresa N. Harrington and husband Rick of Hiddenite; two brothers, Sidney Norton and fiancée Gail of Gaffney, South Carolina, and Wayne and wife Joanne of Taylors, South Carolina; a sister, Joyce Keever of Taylorsville; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Issac; aunt and uncle, Aleta and Leonard McAlister of Lincolnton; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, March 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church, 231 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point. Rev. Sidney Norton and Rev. Henry Cook will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m., prior to the service, in the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Alexander County Backpack Program: Taylorsville Rotary Foundation, 409 E. Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Norton Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Lynn Norton.