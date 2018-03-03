Texie Mae Childress, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away March 3, 2018 at Hickory Falls Nursing Home.

Born November 28, 1923 in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar T. and Rebecca Bentley Childress.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

A member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Taylorsville, Texie was retired from Spectrum Textiles, formerly Collins and Aikman. She loved her flowers and Christmas lights.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Bentley of Lenoir; a grandson, Wesley Baird of Hickory; a sister-in-law, Ellen Childers of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Taylorsville. The family will greet friends following the service in the cemetery.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Texie Mae Childress and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.