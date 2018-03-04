James Steven Ester, 40, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 at home.

Steven was born on August 2, 1977, in Alexander County, and baptized on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church.

Steven had worked as a supervisor for Craftmaster Furniture. Although, he didn’t get to travel a lot, he thoroughly enjoyed taking trips. One of the big items on his bucket list was to attend a New England Patriot’s football game in Foxboro, Massachusetts. On October 22, 2017, he, Katie, and his dad traveled to Boston to attend a rematch of the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons game. It was one of the many highlights in his life.

However, there was one trip for which he was most excited for ~ a trip to Heaven. He is now pain free, he is reuniting with his grandparents, friends and other family members. He is experiencing sights, sounds, colors and smells beyond our earthly comprehension. He is home and he is safe in the arms of God.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vern and Jessie Ester, Bea and James Pennell, and Mable and Sherman Bumgarner; and uncle, Eric Pennell.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Katie, of the home; his father, Dennis Ester and wife Karen of Catawba; his mother, Teresa Bumgarner and husband Randy of Hiddenite; brothers, Matthew D. Ester of Hickory, and Jason and Darren Bumgarner of Taylorsville; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A service to celebrate Steven’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church, 550 5th Ave. SW, Taylorsville. Rev. Steven Dagenhart will officiate. At the request of Steven, he will be laid to rest beside his grandmother, Jessie Lee Ester, at Taylorsville Wesleyan Church in Taylorsville, in a private service for immediate family. The family will receive friends from 1- 3 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylorsville Wesleyan Church, c/o Aaron Taylor, 104 Second Street SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

