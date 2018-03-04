Melvin Lundy Billings, 84, of Barrett Mountain Road, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Billings was born April 30, 1933, in Iredell County, the son of the late George Duel Billings and Anna Lee Fox Billings. He had owned and operated a sawmill for over 40 years. He loved to fish and go to the beach and dearly loved his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Ruth McClelland Billings, whom he was married to for 60 years; a son, Richard Wayne Billings; a sister, Zelma Lee; and three brothers, Limebergh Fox, Edwin Billings, and Donald Lee Billings.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Lesia Ann Billings Williams and husband Donald of Taylorsville; two sons, Allen Dale Billings and wife Joy, and Gary Lynn Billings, all of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Tiphanie Ann Billings, Bailey Madison Williams, Chandler Braxton Williams, and Savana Richea Pearson; two great-grandchildren, Mikayla Diane and Skyler Anna Lee; a sister, Phyllis Frye of Taylorsville; and a brother, Ronald Billings of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Bumgarner will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Local Chapter, c/o Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

