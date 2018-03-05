Samuel Kelsoe By Editor | March 5, 2018 | 0 Samuel Kelsoe, 21, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 5, 2018 at Carolinas Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time. Alexander Funeral Service is serving the Kelsoe Family. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Catherine Payne Little Senter March 6, 2018 | No Comments » Sheila Ann Childers March 6, 2018 | No Comments » Virginia Lee Helms March 5, 2018 | No Comments » James Steven Ester March 4, 2018 | No Comments » Melvin Lundy Billings March 4, 2018 | No Comments »