Sheila Ann Childers By Editor | March 6, 2018 | 0 Sheila Ann Childers, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Sherrills Ford Hospice House. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time. Alexander Funeral Service is serving the Childers Family. Posted in Obituaries