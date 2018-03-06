March 07, 2018

Sheila Ann Childers

Sheila Ann Childers, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time.

Alexander Funeral Service is serving the Childers Family.

