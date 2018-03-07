************

50% OFF 1st MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES March 31, 2018. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

************

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

************

2 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, $475/month, $475/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

************

2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

************

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

************

MOBILE HOME LOT FOR RENT in Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832 for details.

************

3 BR, 2 BA, Mobile Home, all appliances furnished, outside storage building, county water. No pets. References & deposit required. Call 828-850-1764.

************

Taylorsville — 193 West Jay Drive, 3 BR, 2 BA, duplex for rent. Washer/dryer hookup, range, refrigerator, lawn care included, $600 Deposit, $600 per month rent. Call 828-324-1515.

************

Taylorsville – 211 West Jay Drive, 2 BR, 1 BA duplex for rent. Washer/dryer hookup, range, refrigerator, lawn care included, $550 Deposit $550 per month rent. Call 828-324-1515.