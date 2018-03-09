Investigators seeking information about missing woman

Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Taylorsville, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Family members reported Alicia Renee Dickerson, white female, age 30 of Taylorsville, as missing on Thursday, March 8, 2018. According to family, Alicia had been staying with friends in the Little River Community and Ellendale Community, but had not made contact with family since February 10, 2018. She was last seen by a relative at Main Street Tire in Taylorsville on February 14, 2018, but has not been seen or heard from by family since then.

Alicia has mental health issues that require medication but according to family, she has not been taking her medications. Authorities have no further information at this time regarding her whereabouts, clothing, or mode of travel, but have information to believe she may be endangered.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Alicia recently or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Alexander County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 828-632-8555. Callers may remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.AlexanderSheriff.org.