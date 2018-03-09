Mary Lou Brookshire Overton, 78, of Taylorsville, took her heavenly flight home on Friday, March 9, 2018, following a period of declining health.

She was born on July 2, 1939, the daughter of the late Atwell Charles and Addie Mae Fox Brookshire.

During her career, she worked as a nurse, having a love and care for serving and helping others. She worked as the Director of Nursing at the Alexander County Hospital and also for Dr. Long at Family Care Center. Mary was a caregiver to so many and was well known for sending greeting cards to a host of people.

Along with serving others, she had a love for serving the Lord and was a member at Liledoun Baptist Church. She was a special jewel in this world as a mother, sister, caregiver, and friend. Mary may be gone for now but she will forever be cherished in our hearts with the hope that one day we will see her again on the other side in Heaven.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Clara Mae Brookshire Starnes.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Darren Overton of the home; sister, Shirley Brookshire Clary and husband Benny of Taylorsville; nieces, Debbie Starnes Schrum and husband Harry, Lisa Starnes Bowman and husband Brent, and Gina Clary Foy and husband Mark, all of Taylorsville; great-nieces and nephews, Taryn Bowman Minton and husband Ross, Meredith Schrum Lerm and husband Dane, Taylor Bowman, Addi Foy, Matthew Schrum, Alek Foy, and Josh Bowman; and great-great-nieces and nephew, Kyleigh Bowman, Ainsley Minton, Elli Minton, and Jeb Minton.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., at Liledoun Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. James Lockee and Rev. James Bumgarner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.