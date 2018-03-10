Maynard Virgil Dyson, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Springs of Catawba Assisted Living in Hickory.

Mr. Dyson was born July 26, 1926, in Alexander County, the son of the late Oficeus Dyson and Julie Barnes Dyson.

He was a US Army veteran, who had served in World War II. He had worked in the furniture industry prior to retirement. He was a member of Moriah Baptist Church, where he attended with his grandson.

He loved woodworking, building birdhouses, figures, and furniture of all kinds. He loved to farm and planting a garden.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janelle Eisenhour Dyson; a son, Michael Maynard Dyson; four brothers, Rev. Devon Dyson, Rev. Bill Dyson, Graydon Dyson, and Dwight Dyson; and six sisters, Ethel Fox, Reba Price, Sybil Mitchell, Ruby Chapman, Ruth Fox, and Hilda Chapman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his grandson, Mikey Dyson and wife Tina; his granddaughter, Kristy Dyson Matthews and husband John; two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Spain; a sister, Bobby Jean Miller; a daughter-in-law, Betty Dyson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Andrew Watkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 and Chapter 6. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Brett Munday, Cody Barlowe, Gary Barlowe, Tim Dyson, Ed Cook, and Tray Young.

