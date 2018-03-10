Singleton “Buddy” Arnold Dalton, 72, of Hiddenite, left this world for his heavenly home on Saturday, March 10, 2018, after a brief illness, at his residence.

He was born on January 14, 1946, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the son of the late Randolph and Erie Holden Dalton. Before retirement, Buddy worked for Bassett Furniture as an upholsterer for over 25 years. He attended Sulphur Springs Baptist Church and loved to go fishing.

The greatest gift that he could have ever received was accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Buddy was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend. He will truly be missed but will forever be in our hearts.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Damon Dalton; brothers, Leroy and Frank Dalton; and sisters, Jackie Johnson and Sherry Dalton.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 34 years, Linda Fox Dalton of the home; son, Justin Dalton; step-son, Michael Looper; sisters, Judy Ghantt and Carolyn Dalton, both of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Annie Looper and Colton and Cortlyn Dalton; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 17, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. A memorial service to celebrate Buddy’s life will follow at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Mitch King and Rev. James Safrit officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Mission Fund at 116 Patterson Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636; or to the Outstanding Medical Bill c/o Linda Dalton at 1705 Goble Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

