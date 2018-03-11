Shirley Mae Webster Matheson, 60, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018, at her residence, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Shirley was born November 4, 1957, in Alexander County, daughter of Kenneth Webster and the late Doris Curtis Webster Cass.

Prior to her disability, she was employed as a seamstress with G&S Sewing and Carolina Glove. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed working with her flowers, but the joy of her life was spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth “Brian” Matheson.

In addition to her father, Shirley is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lee Matheson of the home; a son, Erik Lee Matheson (Elaina Kemp); two daughters, Audrey M. Pressley (Curt) and Kelly M. Dishmond, all of Taylorsville; and eight grandchildren, Maegan and Lydia Pressley, Marleigh and Silas Dishmond, and Preston, Riley, Heidi and Ryder Matheson.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 15, 2018, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, 1st Ave. Drive SE, Taylorsville. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. Burial will follow the funeral service in Taylorsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:50 p.m. at the church.

