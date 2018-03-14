Over 11 pounds of marijuana seized, trafficking is charged

A Taylorsville man and woman face multiple charges following a large drug bust in northern Alexander County this past week.

On Friday, March 9, 2018, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested and charged Jose Martires Canales, Jr., age 24, and Kaslyn Elizabeth Wallace, age 22 of Taylorsville, following a search warrant served by the Narcotics Division at Canales’ residence, located at 5674 Black Oak Ridge Road in Taylorsville.

The search warrant came after a package was intercepted at the United States Post Office in Taylorsville that was being shipped to 5674 Black Oak Ridge Road from Rancho Cordova, California.

A six package line-up was then set up, and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office canine alerted to the odor of narcotics on the suspected package.

A controlled delivery operation was then conducted, with assistance from the Taylorsville Police Department Narcotics Unit and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Jose Martires Canales, Jr., is charged with Trafficking Marijuana, after approximately 11 pounds of marijuana were seized. The drugs have an approximate street value of $50,000. Canales is also charged with Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He was released under a $30,000 secured bond and had a first court appearance on Monday, March 12, 2018.

Kaslyn Elizabeth Wallace is charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of Marijuana. She was transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. She was released under a $2,500 secured bond and had a first court appearance on Monday, March 12, 2018.

These arrests stem from an ongoing investigation lasting several months. Bowman said the investigation is continuing.