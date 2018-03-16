Jacqueline “Jackie” Elizabeth Knode, 79, of Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Jackie was born on January 27, 1939, in Montgomery, Alabama, daughter of the late Frank and Pearl Gordon. Jackie was dedicated to photography, painting, and her crafts. She enjoyed making new things. She was always there for some advice or to lend an ear and tried to always put others before herself.

Jackie was a long time member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she had served in the library for many years. Her greatest joy in life was staying home and taking care of her children. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother.

Jackie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of more than 61 years, Leo Knode; siblings, Dudley Gordon, Pat Gordon, John Gordon, Mark Gordon, and “Bobbie” Gordon; daughter, Nancy Mitchem; son, William Knode (Patricia); nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

Along with her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy, and two sons, Lee Knode and Vincent Knode.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 19, 2018 at Bethlehem Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Wayne Caviness and Rev. James Mckinney officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

