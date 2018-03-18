Bobby Ray Senter, 84, of Taylorsville Manufacturing Road, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Senter was born June 14, 1933, in Belmont, the son of the late Blair Stamey Senter and Edith Alma Ensley Senter.

He was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of Unity Christian Church in Stony Point. He had worked as a manager in the food industry for many years and retired from Wells Fargo Bank. He was a mason in the Charlotte Masonic Lodge. He also enjoyed camping and playing cards.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Payne Senter.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Michael Ray Senter and wife Beth of Charlotte; his daughter, Denise Jinks and husband Tim of Charlotte; four step-daughters, Karen Raper and husband Michael of Lugoff, South Carolina, Lorna Bennett and husband Bruce of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, Marla Faulkenberry and husband Mark of Leland, and Tracy McClintock of Huntersville; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life and Homecoming service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 23, 2018 at Unity Christian Church in Stony Point. Rev. Scott Hammer and Rev. Phil Chapman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont, with military honors accorded by Gaston County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or to Unity Christian Church, 7860 NC Hwy 90 E, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Senter Family.