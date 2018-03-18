Franklin Kimberly “Kim” Murdock, 62, of Hiddenite, passed away March 18, 2018 at his residence.

He was born June 11, 1955, in Iredell County, son of the late John Alexander Murdock and Jewel Jeane Pennell Murdock Hartness. Before being disabled, he had worked in the furniture industry as an upholsterer at Lewittes and Craftmaster.

Kim is survived by a brother, Sean Lynn Hartness of Taylorsville, and a number of cousins and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

