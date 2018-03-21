************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

HEALTH MATE infrared sauna for sale, in excellent condition, $950 or make offer. Cash only. Also, queen size magnetic mattress pad, excellent condition, $75 or make offer. Call 828-635-8106.

************

2007 KAWASAKI VULCAN 900 CLASSIC, silver, leather bags, windshield, backrest, lots of chrome. Call Mike at 704-657-5224.