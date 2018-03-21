Newton “Ray” Payne, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

Ray was born on October 29, 1926, in Alexander County, son of the late Marvin Payne and Della Mae Morrison Payne. A dedicated student of the Bible, he attended a Bible College in Greensboro and later taught Sunday School at Millersville Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

Ray could repair or build anything and retired from Broyhill Furniture with 34 years of experience as a maintenance specialist. He loved the Lord, his wife, and his family immeasurably, and also enjoyed working in his shop, gardening, hunting, and traveling to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Dwight Payne, Woodrow Payne, Stamey Payne, Donnie Payne, Lee Payne, and an infant; half-brothers, Jim Payne and Roy Payne; half-sister, Annie Benfield; nephew, Tyre Payne; and sister-in-law, Rava Nell Wike.

Loving survivors include his wife of 31 years, Mary Sue Wike Lackey Payne; step-daughter, Wanda Pennell and husband Jerry; step-son, Michael Lackey and wife Cindy; step-grandson, Wesley Pennell and wife Michelle; step-granddaughter, Heather Lackey Sherrill; step-great-grandson, Hunter Sherrill; niece, Myra Payne; nephew, Eugene Payne and wife Glynda; brother-in-law, James Wike; friends, Dwayne and Danny Tedder; and the Millersville Baptist Church Family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Millersville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Orren, Rev. Eddie Jolly, and Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Millersville Baptist Church at 130 Millersville Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.