Frances “Ruth’ Wike, 87, of Taylorsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

She was born on May 4, 1930, in Alexander County, daughter of the late David Carl Barnes and Cecil Ann Robinette Barnes. She was a faithful member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church and loved to sing in the choir.

Ruth loved sewing, gardening, and was an avid reader. She had read through her Bible numerous times and was known for her amazing cooking. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 68 years, Waitsel Wilson Wike; children, Steve Wike (Suzan), Katherine Chapman (Keith), Nancy Hendren (Danny), David Wike, and Leigh Milstead (Richard); 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way; sisters, Angelle Welborne of Thomasville, and Sue Stiff (George) of Charlotte; two sisters-in-law, Hazel Barnes of Fort Worth, Texas, and Kaye Barnes of Taylorsville; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thanks to her caregivers over the years, Hospice of Wilkes County Wake Forest.

Along with her mother and father, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Herb Barnes and Ned Barnes.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Steve Parks and Rev. Andrew Sharpe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ruth’s grandsons, Kyle and Aaron Wike, Wesley Milstead, Codey and Jon Hendren, and Stephen Walker.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Building Fund, 17 Mt Hebron Church Ct, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

