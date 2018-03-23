Bernadette Fox Cranford, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, March 23, 2018 at her residence.

She was born on June 26, 1939, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Bryant William Fox and Aquillia Fincannon Fox. Bernadette was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church.

She loved sports and won the State Basketball Championship at Taylorsville high school in 1958 – 1959. She also loved to coach softball and did so for many years. Her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren meant the world to her along with her small animals.

Along with her father and mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Glade Fox; a sister, Katrina White; a niece, Jennifer White Byerly; and a son-in-law, Timothy Marshall.

Those left to cherish her memory include her four daughters, Darlene Marshall of Hildebran, Laura Cranford of Taylorsville, Gina Cranford of the home, and Sandy Shook of Taylorsville; the father of her children, Roy Franklin Cranford Jr. and Hazel Hanke, step-mother of the girls; four grandchildren, Noel Davidson, Erica Murphy, Nathan Marshall, and Justin Shook; seven great-grandchildren, Halla Bernadette Davidson, Ryan Marshall, Marley Marshall, Maddix Marshall, Dane Murphy, Lathan Murphy, and Sawyer Murphy; a sister, Joann Lowe; two brothers, Hendel Fox and Mack Fox, all of Taylorsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 26, 2018 at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Liledoun Community Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Nathan Marshall, Justin Shook, Derrick Byerly, Michael Murphy, Jerry Sherrill, and Carlos Garcia. Honorary Pallbearer will be Brandon Davidson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658; and American Heart Association, https://donatenow.heart.org.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.