Essay contest to spotlight the value of public education

The Alexander County Retired School Personnel are sponsoring an essay contest for Alexander County students and residents, with the theme “What Public Education Has Meant to Me.”

The categories to be judged are:

• Elementary School grades 4-5;

• Middle School grades 6, 7, and 8;

• High School; and

• College/adult.

Each winner will receive $25 and their essay will be printed in The Taylorsville Times.

Essays should be 500 words or less, handwritten or typed, and mailed to: Essay, P.O. Box 68, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

A separate sheet of paper should include the writer’s name, school name, grade, phone number, address, and email address.

The essay committee will judge the essays and will call the winners. The deadline for submissions is Monday, April 16, 2018.